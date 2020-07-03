Holiday horror! 13 go for picnic to Kalmandavi Waterfall, five drown

Five people, including a teenager, drowned at the Kalmandavi Waterfall in Jawhar city on Thursday afternoon. After hours of search operation, the rescuers fished out their bodies in the evening, said the police.

A total of 13 people, all residents of Ambika Chowk in Jawhar, went to the Kalmandavi Waterfall for a picnic. They reached there around 2.30 pm and about half an hour later, two of them tried to take a selfie when they slipped and fell into the water, said Jawhar Police Inspector Appasaheb Lengre.

Three others jumped into the water to save the duo, but they also drowned, Lengre added. The deceased have been identified as Devendra Wagh, 28, Prathamesh Chavan, 20, Devendra Paltankar, 19, Nimesh Patil, 28, Rinku Bhoir, 22.



Kalmandavi waterfall, where the drownings happened

Lengre and other officers rushed to the spot after being informed about the accident and launched a search operation. The rescuers found the body around 7 pm, the police said.

