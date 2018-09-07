Hollywood actor Burt Reynolds passes away at 82

hollywood

In his long career, Burt Reynolds appeared in Broadway shows before embarking on a journey to become a movie star. 1978 to 1982 were the years when he leaped into stardom

In this file photo taken on March 21, 2018 actor Burt Reynolds speaks during a Q&A session at the Los Angeles premiere of "The Last Movie Star" at the Egyptian Theatre on March 22, 2018 in Hollywood, California. Pic/AFP

Veteran actor Burt Reynolds died after suffering a heart attack in the American state of Florida on Thursday. The 82-year-old star has starred in TV shows like 'Dan August' and 'Gun Smoke' among many. One of the major highlights in his career was receiving an Oscar nomination for his 1997 film 'Boogie Nights'. Apart from an Oscar nomination, Burt Reynolds also won an Emmy and Golden Globe award for his role in 'Evening Shade'.

'The Longest Yard' star in his memoir titled 'But Enough About Me: A Memoir' had mentioned that he always had "wanted to experience everything" before he passes away.

In his long career, he appeared in Broadway shows before embarking on a journey to become a movie star. 1978 to 1982 were the years when he leaped into stardom. Recently, he was working on several projects including 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' alongside Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio.

Burt is survived by his son Quinton, who was adopted by the actor when the latter was just three-day-old.

Several Hollywood celebrities expressed their grief over the demise of their good 'friend' Burt Reynolds. The 82-year-old star died after suffering a cardiac arrest on Thursday in America's Florida state. Hollywood veteran Arnold Schwarzenegger took to Twitter to condole Reynold's death and said that he derived inspiration from the actor, who was one of his heroes. Schwarzenegger tweeted, "Burt Reynolds was one of my heroes. He was a trailblazer. He showed the way to transition from being an athlete to being the highest paid actor, and he always inspired me. He also had a great sense of humor - check out his Tonight Show clips. My thoughts are with his family."

'Transformers' actor Mark Wahlberg too remembered the legend and tweeted, "Rest in peace to a legend and a friend. #BurtReynolds" 'This is 40' star Lena Dunham remembered Reynolds as the perfect definition of a "golden man".

Rest in peace to a legend and a friend. #BurtReynolds pic.twitter.com/HnmCCTv1d1 — Mark Wahlberg (@markwahlberg) September 6, 2018

Hollywood's funny man Adam Sandler remembered Reynolds and offered his condolences to the family of Reynolds. "Burt Reynolds. True legend. Our hero. Funny as hell and a for-real badass. So many great movies. So many great stories. Such a great Dad. Will be missed by all. Deepest condolences to his family," Sandler tweeted.

Burt Reynolds. True legend. Our hero. Funny as hell and a for-real badass. So many great movies. So many great stories. Such a great Dad. Will be missed by all. Deepest condolences to his family. — Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) September 6, 2018

Hollywood veteran Sylvester Stallone also expressed his sorrow over Reynolds¿ death and posted a picture with him on Instagram. He captioned, "A sad day, my friend BURT REYNOLDS Has passed away. I remember him back in 1979, he always reminded me that I should've cast him as Colonel Trautman in FIRST BLOOD, I said that's impossible, because you¿re too expensive and too famous, and probably tougher than Rambo! He laughed, He had a great sense of humor and I enjoyed his company so much... RIP Buddy"

A sad day, my friend BURT REYNOLDS Has passed away. I remember him back in 1979, he always reminded me that I should’ve cast him as Colonel Trautman in FIRST BLOOD , I said that’s… https://t.co/zlAEfpAiaP — Sylvester Stallone (@TheSlyStallone) September 6, 2018

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from Agencies

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates