Hollywood actor Campbell becomes blind in one eye

Actor Theo Campbell has lost vision in his right eye after he was hit by a champagne cork

Actor Theo Campbell has lost vision in his right eye after he was hit by a champagne cork. Campbell took to Instagram to share details about the incident with his fans.

"Thanks for all the messages and support I’ve got over the last couple days they’re all very much appreciated ♥ï¸! So yeah basically 2 eye surgeries later after a really unfortunate accident, I’ve lost all vision in my right eye as it got split in half, who would have thought a champagne cork would be the end of me. But I still have 1 eye left, looking at the bright side of things. Thanks for flying out to look after me as well babe if anyone knows where sells cool eye patches let me knows," Campbell wrote.

Along with the post, the "Love Island" star also posted a photograph in which he can be seen sporting a large patch over his eye.

