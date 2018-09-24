Hollywood actors call on Ivanka Trump to support Christina Blasey Ford

hollywood

Brett Kavanaugh covered Christina Blasey Ford's mouth with his hand to stifle her screams

Ivanka Trump. Pic/AFP

Hollywood actors including Sophia Bush, Busy Philipps, and Chelsea Handler have asked Ivanka Trump to support Christina Blasey Ford, who has accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct. Using the hashtag #DearIvanka, the Hollywood stars took to social media to post a message to the eldest daughter of President Trump.

Busy Philipps shared a picture of #DearIvanka on her Instagram page and captioned it as, ¿You don't follow me on social media. But as a public servant, you work for me. You¿ve proclaimed yourself a feminist and a champion of women¿s rights. Right now, you have an opportunity to fight for women and survivors. Use your access to demand that Professor Ford¿s request for a full, fair, trauma-informed investigation by the FBI be held. Use your access to make sure another abuser is not seated on the Supreme Court."

`One Tree Hill` actor Sophia Bush, shared the same #DearIvanka and wrote on Instagram, "I figured after the last one of these calls for you to take action, you¿d unfollow me. But you¿re still following me!! So, let me use this opportunity to call you in. Rather than feeling called out, try to see this as an invitation to merge your words and your actions. Girl. You can do it."

Earlier this month, Ford, a professor at Palo Alto University in California, had alleged that Kavanaugh had assaulted her during a party in the 1980s when they were both in high school. She had accused him of groping her and even attempted to remove her clothes. According to a report by the Washington Post, Kavanaugh covered Ford's mouth with his hand to stifle her screams. United States President Donald Trump, in July, nominated the appeal court judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.

