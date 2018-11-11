Hollywood actors flee as wildfires raged on

international

Many other Hollywood figures such as Ellen Pompeo, Cindy Crawford and Marcy Carsey live in the area

Lady Gaga

Hollywood celebrities Lady Gaga, Kim Kardashian West, Rainn Wilson and Melissa Etheridge, among others, have had to flee their homes as wildfires raged on. They were among the thousands forced to evacuate as the fire engulfed large patches of Malibu, Calabasas, Paradise and Thousand Oaks. Transgender activist Caitlyn Jenner's Malibu home has burned down to the ground, according to TMZ. Many other Hollywood figures such as Ellen Pompeo, Cindy Crawford and Marcy Carsey live in the area.

All of Malibu, home to numerous celebrities and Hollywood executives, has been ordered to evacuate. Cher, who said she had lived in Malibu since 1972, tweeted that the wildfire was coming close to her home, although she said she was not on the property.

Among the properties destroyed by the Woolsey Fire was the Paramount Ranch in Agoura, where hundreds of movies and television shows, including HBO's "Westworld", have been filmed, going as far as to the 1920s.

