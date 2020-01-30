Hollywood artists want NBA to change the logo to honour Kobe Bryant

Hollywood artists including Snoop Dogg, Meek Mill, Justin Bieber, Usher, 2 Chainz want the National Basketball Association (NBA) to change their logo to honour Kobe Bryant.

View this post on Instagram New logo. @nba Let’s do what’s right A post shared by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg) onJan 27, 2020 at 3:57pm PST

American professional basketball player Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, along with seven other people were on a helicopter that crashed into a hillside in Calabasas, California.

View this post on Instagram Petition on @ballislife go sign!!! A post shared by Meek Mill (@meekmill) onJan 27, 2020 at 3:48pm PST

Billboard reported that the NBA has discussed numerous ways of celebrating Kobe's legacy, one of the major changes they have in mind is switching the NBA's longtime logo from Jerry West to a silhouette of the Black Mamba.

NBA teams have paid tribute to the player by taking 24-second shot clock and 8-second back-court violations to start games, an ode to the numbers he wore during his prolific twenty-year career. The league has also decided to cancel Tuesday night's (Jan 28) Lakers and Clippers duel at Staples Center.

View this post on Instagram #changethelogo A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) onJan 27, 2020 at 3:05pm PST

However, a viral petition has around two million signatures and has attracted the attention of many Hollywood celebrities.

View this post on Instagram Getting this tatted A post shared by 2 Chainz Aka Tity Boi (@2chainz) onJan 27, 2020 at 3:58pm PST

Rapper Snoop Dogg, Meek Mill, 2 Chainz, singer Justin Bieber, Usher and more have all shown support for backing the movement. Meek Mill wrote on his Instagram, "Petition on @ballislife go sign!!!." New logo. @nba Let's do what's right," rapper Snoop Dogg posted on Instagram.

Singer Usher also shared the same picture on his Instagram and captioned it, "Couldn't be a better time or all around athlete and person for it. #changethelogo."

The untimely demise of the NBA player has completely moved the entire Hollywood.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever