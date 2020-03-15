Hollywood calling for Shraddha Kapoor's co-star in Luv Ka The End, Taaha Shah!

Best remembered as Shraddha Kapoor's co-star in Luv Ka The End (2011), Taaha Shah was later seen in Gippi (2013) and Baar Baar Dekho (2016). Now, he features in Tony Stopperan's directorial debut Draupadi Unleashed. Shah had been shuttling between India and the US to scout for opportunities. Draupadi Unleashed is set in British-ruled India. He says, "Step by step we move forward. This is my one step in Hollywood and hopefully, many more will come my way but Bollywood remains my love."

He isn't the first actor who has traveled all the way to the West for better and bigger opportunities. It's no news that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Irrfan Khan, Priyanka Chopra, and Deepika Padukone also represented Indian Cinema at a global platform in the West and tasted great success. Will history repeat itself? And not only these actors, but even the likes of Amrish Puri, Gulshan Grover, and Anil Kapoor have also acted in some major international projects.

