Hollywood Film Review: Spurious companion piece

Johnny English is forced to come out of retirement after a cyber-attack reveals the identity of all of the active undercover agents in Britain

Film: Johnny English Strikes Again

Cast: Rowan Atkinson, Ben Miller, Olga Kurylenko, Emma Thompson, Jake Lacy, David Mumeni, Miranda Hennessy, Adam James, Pippa Bennett-Warner

Director: David Kerr

Writer: William Davies

Runtime: 88 min

Another sequel to the Rowan 'Mr. Bean' Atkinson led espionage parody 'Johnny English' that played off 007 in humorous entertaining ways – this one barely warrants a chuckle or two. It's tired, unremarkable and uninteresting and the clowning seems more offensive than entertaining.

Johnny English is forced to come out of retirement after a cyber-attack reveals the identity of all of the active undercover agents in Britain. Reunited with his sidekick, Bough (Ben Miller), he finds himself in generic spoofy Bond heaven driving a vintage Aston Martin and equipped with technology that was declared outdated a decade earlier. There's really no ambition to this sequel rehash other than in keeping its fans mildly interested.

This belated third outing appears to be stuck on its past glories - so the spoofing is on 'repeat' mode and the comedy generating technique appears to have been mined from the out-of-fashion past. Even the central character fails to embody any uniqueness – Atkinson's every routine appears to have been done before in the Mr. Bean series. In fact, there's nary a distinction between Johnny English and Mr. Bean and that's a pity. There's hardly any conviction in the turns his clumsy ineptness contrives to turn into adeptness. The only good thing here is its family-friendly nature replete with self-deprecating antics and send-up action. It's a spy spoof misadventure that may well be content with dwindling returns.

