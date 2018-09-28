Search

Hollywood Film Review: Spurious companion piece

Sep 28, 2018, 14:01 IST | Johnson Thomas

Johnny English is forced to come out of retirement after a cyber-attack reveals the identity of all of the active undercover agents in Britain

Hollywood Film Review: Spurious companion piece
Pic Courtesy You Tube

Film: Johnny English Strikes Again
Cast: Rowan Atkinson, Ben Miller, Olga Kurylenko, Emma Thompson, Jake Lacy, David Mumeni, Miranda Hennessy, Adam James, Pippa Bennett-Warner
Director: David Kerr
Writer: William Davies
Rating: Rating
Runtime: 88 min

Another sequel to the Rowan 'Mr. Bean' Atkinson led espionage parody 'Johnny English' that played off 007 in humorous entertaining ways – this one barely warrants a chuckle or two. It's tired, unremarkable and uninteresting and the clowning seems more offensive than entertaining.

Johnny English is forced to come out of retirement after a cyber-attack reveals the identity of all of the active undercover agents in Britain. Reunited with his sidekick, Bough (Ben Miller), he finds himself in generic spoofy Bond heaven driving a vintage Aston Martin and equipped with technology that was declared outdated a decade earlier. There's really no ambition to this sequel rehash other than in keeping its fans mildly interested.

This belated third outing appears to be stuck on its past glories - so the spoofing is on 'repeat' mode and the comedy generating technique appears to have been mined from the out-of-fashion past. Even the central character fails to embody any uniqueness – Atkinson's every routine appears to have been done before in the Mr. Bean series. In fact, there's nary a distinction between Johnny English and Mr. Bean and that's a pity. There's hardly any conviction in the turns his clumsy ineptness contrives to turn into adeptness. The only good thing here is its family-friendly nature replete with self-deprecating antics and send-up action. It's a spy spoof misadventure that may well be content with dwindling returns.

Watch the trailer here:

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

hollywood film reviewhollywood news

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

Are Ayush Sharma and Warina Hussain smart lovers?

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK