Hollywood goes on a hiatus as movies stalled after coronavirus spread

Australian journalist Richard Wilkins has tested positive for COVID-19, just days after twice meeting Tom Hanks's infected wife, Rita Wilson. According to reports, Wilkins said after confirming he had been infected: "I bet Tom and Rita feel terrible."



Richard Wilkins

The Weekend Today host, 65, said he only got tested after Hanks and wife Wilson announced they were tested positive, last Wednesday. It was on late Sunday that Wilkins was told that he also had the disease. That forced his celebrity son Christian Wilkins to also get tested and take a break from the Australian version of Dancing with the Stars. Other reporters who have interviewed Wilson remain in isolation, waiting on test results.



Elton John

Veteran singer Elton John postponed the North American leg of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour. The musician's next round of dates was scheduled to start on March 26 in Indianapolis, Indiana, and end on May 2 in Detroit, Michigan. According to reports, the dates will be rescheduled and ticket holders will be informed about the new dates when they are announced. Original tickets will also be honoured at the rescheduled performances. American rock band Pearl Jam postponed the first leg of their North American tour while pop star Mariah Carey has shifted a planned concert in Hawaii.



Keith Urban, Miranda Lambert during a previous edition of the gala

The 55th Academy of Country Music Awards has been postponed to September. The ceremony was originally scheduled for April 5 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, reported Billboard. However, the new date is yet to be finalised.

Production of Dwayne Johnson's upcoming heist movie with Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds, titled Red Notice, has been postponed to allow cast and crew members to put their families first during the crisis. The actor took to Instagram to share video footage of himself addressing his colleagues on the set of the action thriller, as he announced the Netflix project would be temporarily put on hold for two weeks. Meanwhile, productions of Warner Bros' Fantastic Beasts 3 and King Richard will be temporarily stopped. The Camila Cabella-starring Cinderella has also been shut down.

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti have ordered all movie theatres in their cities to close, an unprecedented move for two of the nation's biggest bustling cities. De Blasio's order also includes the closure of nightclubs, small theatre houses and concert venues. Restaurants, bars and cafes will be limited to food delivery and take-out only. The closures will take effect today.

