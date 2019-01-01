Hollywood series to look out for in 2019!

hollywood

Here's all the action, drama and comedy that's returning to your laptops and TV sets this year

The Umbrella Academy

Cast: Ellen Page, Tom Hopper, Robert Sheehan

First release: Feb 15, Netflix

The Umbrella Academy is based on award-winning comics, created by Gerard Way. A dysfunctional family of super-powered thirty-somethings must come together to save the world and uncover the mystery of their adoptive father's death. But the estranged family begins to come apart due to their divergent personalities and abilities, and the imminent threat of a global apocalypse.

Comedians Of The World

Cast (featuring): Nicole Byer, Nish Kumar, Nazeem Hussain

First release: January 1, Netflix

The show brings together 47 comedians from 13 regions in a stand-up comedy event series. Each comedian will perform a half-hour stand-up special, some of which will be recorded at the Just For Laughs Festival in Montreal, with sets also being taped in Brazil, Mexico and India.

The New Pope

Cast: John Malkovich, Jude Law

First release: TBA, HBO

The follow-up to Polo Sorrentino's critically praised The Young Pope, will see Law return following his turn as tormented American pontiff Lenny Belardo in the first series. HBO described the show as another limited series set in the world of the modern papacy. The Young Pope was 10 episodes long.

Watchmen

Cast: Jeremy Irons, Regina King, Don Johnson

First release: TBA, HBO

Based on the Alan Moore-graphic novel, Watchmen is set in an alternate history where superheroes are treated as outlaws. Show-runner Damon Lindelof has reportedly stated that the show will be influenced by contemporary politics and figures like Donald Trump, Theresa May and Vladimir Putin, in the same way the original was a product of the Cold War.

Carmen Sandiego

Cast (voice): Gina Rodriguez, Finn Wolfhard

First release: January 18, Netflix

The show will mark the animated return of beloved international thief Carmen Sandiego, this time voiced by Gina Rodriguez. Netflix will release a live-action Carmen feature film starring Rodriguez. Finn Wolfhard will also lend his voice to the series. Reports suggest, the 20-episode-long show tells Carmen's backstory from her perspective, describing her as a modern-day Robin Hood.

Good Omens

Cast: Michael Sheen, David Tennant

First release: TBA, Amazon Prime

Adapted by Neil Gaiman from his 1990 satire novel, the story centres around an angel (Aziraphale) and a demon (Crowley) who've been on Earth since the beginning of time, and decide that they'd like to see it have a future. They join forces to prevent the rise of the Antichrist.

Returning shows

Game Of Thrones — Season 8

First release: April, HBO

Game of Thrones is finally returning to the small screen for the last time. The highly-anticipated final season will be eight episodes long. Viewers are expected to discover if Daenerys, Jon Snow, and Cersei will band together to fend off the White Walkers, or fight each other.

Mindhunter — Season 2

First release: TBA, Netflix

Set in the '70s, it follows FBI agent Holden Ford (based on real-life John E Douglas) and Bill Tench, as they interview serial killers in an attempt to understand why they do what they do. Reports suggest David Fincher will return to direct few episodes in this edition.

Veep — Season 7

First release: TBA, HBO

Even as filming for the seventh season was delayed, owing to leading lady Julia Louis-Dreyfus's breast cancer diagnosis days after she swept her sixth consecutive Emmy Award for her act in a comedy series, the final season — comprising a brief seven episodes — is set to return this year.

The Handmaid's Tale — Season 3

First release: TBA, Hulu

Though the first two seasons of this dystopian world won laurels, in many ways, season 3 is where the fun will begin. After aching to make an escape from the oppressive world of Gilead, June (Elisabeth Moss) revisits her decision meters away from freedom. She now plans to revolt.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine - Season 6

First release: January 10, NBC

After season 5 was cancelled and brought back to NBC within 48 hours due to popular demand, this comedy around the goings-on in the FBI will return for another season. Honeymooners Jake Peralta and Amy Santiago will grin from ear to ear as they tickle the funny-bone, again.

