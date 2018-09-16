Hollywood sound designer Frank Serafine passes away

hollywood

On Wednesday, Variety reported that Frank Serafine died on spot in Palmdale, California after being fatally struck by a motorist. He died due to a major head and body trauma

One of Hollywood's famous sound designers, Frank Serafine passed away at the age of 65. On Wednesday, Variety reported that he died on spot in Palmdale, California after being fatally struck by a motorist. He died due to a major head and body trauma.

He was known for his sound design in the 'Star Trek' movie and 'TRON' movie series. He even worked for the sound design team in the Oscar-winning 'The Hunt for Red October' back in 1990.

In addition to films, Serafine also worked on video game projects like 'Grand Theft Auto'.He is also well known for his collaboration with Indian sitar maestro Ravi Shankar and Beatles guitarist George Harrison.

