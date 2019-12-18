Hollywood star Brian Tarantina passes away due to drug overdose

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star Brian Tarantina died after overdosing on drugs including fentanyl and heroin, officials have ruled. A spokesperson for the New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner confirmed to people.com that Tarantina died from acute intoxication by the combined effects of fentanyl, heroin, diazepam, and cocaine. His manner of death has been ruled accidental.

Tarantina, who played the Gaslight comedy club emcee Jackie on the Emmy-winning Amazon Prime series, was found in his Manhattan apartment on November 2 after officers with the New York City Police Department received a call about an unconscious person, an NYPD spokesperson previously confirmed.

Authorities discovered Tarantina lying on his couch; emergency medical services responded and officially pronounced him dead. He was 60.

His representative said the actor had been ill lately, was recently in the hospital and was in the process of recuperating from what I believe to be a heart-related issue. According to website tmz.com, his niece found him near a white powder substance believed to be narcotics.

Tarantina appeared in TV shows including Gilmore Girls, The Black Donnellys, Heroes, Law & Order, and The Good Wife. He also had a long career in films that began in the 1980s and included the movies Jacob's Ladder, Donnie Brasco, Uncle Buck and Summer of Sam. Most recently, he featured in 2019's The Kitchen.

