Hollywood stars pay tribute to Kate Spade

Jun 06, 2018, 09:04 IST | mid-day online desk

Public figures like Lucy Hale, Chelsea Clinton, Ivanka Trump, Lena Dunham and Mindy Kaling took to social media, recalling Kate Spade

Kate Spade
Kate Spade. Pic/AFP

Hollywood stars and renowned personalities paid tribute to the 55-year-old American fashion designer and businesswoman Kate Spade, who was found dead in her apartment in New York on Tuesday. Public figures like Lucy Hale, Chelsea Clinton, Ivanka Trump, Lena Dunham and Mindy Kaling took to social media, recalling Spade.

Here is what people posted on their Twitter handle remembering the late fashion designer.

 

It has been reported that Spade seems to have committed suicide as a note was discovered by her housekeeper a few hours after the incident took place

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from ANI

