Holy Smoke could set Mahalaxmi ablaze

Representational picture

There are only six runners in the fray for the Royal Calcutta Turf Club (RCTC) trophy, the feature event of the six-race card slated at the Mahalaxmi racetrack today.

With Clymene's optimum trip being five furlongs and not six, and Bateleur yet to round into winning form despite a good last run, there is a good chance that Holy Smoke, trained by Faisal Abbas, will emerge the winner of the prime event.

First race at 3 pm.

