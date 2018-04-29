Home is where the heart is for Sachin Tendulkar

"Home is where most of our precious moments are made," says Tendulkar



Sachin Tendulkar

Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar says the time spent with family plays an integral part in everyone's life. "Home is where most of our precious moments are made. Whether it is festival, dinners, or small family occasions, memories with families play an integral part in our lives," said Tendulkar, who recently featured in a new commercial for a power firm.

