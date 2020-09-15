Home is where the party is

With restrictions easing in phases, people seem to be coming out of complete isolation to catch up with their close ones at home. If you, too, would like to play host, sit back and enjoy, as these restaurants will take care of the catering. But here's a request — keep the circle small, the beer cold and yourselves safe.

Raise the bar

While heading to your nearest pub is still not possible, you can turn bartender for your friends with SOCIAL's cocktail mixers. Their party-starter kit caters to six to 50 people and is a combination of their popular cocktail mixers, appetisers, main course, desserts, beverages, and more. You can also call for a mixologist, who will show up with all the paraphernalia to whip up a few cocktails, and follow social distancing and hygiene norms. "With IPL and the festive season coming up, we know people will gather in small groups. Since people have been missing the party experience, we decided to curate it for them," shares Divya Aggarwal, head of marketing, Impresario Handmade Restaurants which owns the chain. She adds that they also curate special party playlists as music is an integral part of the mood. "Rather than just delivering food, the idea was to deliver the restaurant experience home in a safe manner," she concludes.

Call 7045797512

Cost Rs 999 per head onwards

A Lebanese affair

Whether it's a cosy afternoon of tea and stories or a formal anniversary or birthday bash, Levantine food is a safe option, considering its light flavours. From Beiruty hummus to shish taouk, the Kala Ghoda-based Rue Du Liban's expansive home catering menu boasts of eight kinds of cold and hot mezze platters, various salads and mains options, wraps, and desserts including halawa fondant and beklewa. Arja Shridhar, director and co-owner, Indianapoli Hospitality, which owns the restaurant, shares, "Lebanese food tends to travel well, and tastes good even when it's reheated. It's light, and the mezze has at least six to seven elements, so it's perfect for parties." She adds that each order is accompanied by heating instructions. "Cold mezze can be consumed at room temperature and the other options on the menu are kept keeping in mind that people don't have to bother too much."

Call 22864444 to inquire about per head cost

Live-in the dream

Since we're still in the middle of the pandemic, it's a good idea to opt for a healthy menu. Vile Parle-based Garde Manger Cafe has a host of vegetarian, vegan and diet-friendly offerings. Remember the good old times, when you could see chefs whip up food in front of your eyes at banquets? The café also arranges such live counters. "As our patrons were missing the customised dining experience, we thought we could do contactless catering. We have both pre-set meal options and live counters," shares owner Parvinder Singh. The setup for live counters is done a day before. "We ready the food in our kitchen, and assemble and cook in front of you as per your preference by maintaining distance." Apart from live salad, khow suey and pasta counters, they also offer a macaron bar, and have a menu comprising all things candy floss for kids.

Call 7045004488

Cost Rs 1,000 per head onwards

Thali for all

Nothing beats meeting your friends after so many days of staying apart, and bonding over shared plates. Mini Punjab Lakeside, Powai's Dara Singh Thali allows you to do just that considering each plate can serve at least four to five people. "The thali has all things North Indian, from chaats like suze ke golgappe and shakarkand aloo chaat to Amritsari tikki, soya chaap, bhatti ka murg, lamb yogurt curry, murg mussalam, and a host of desserts," co-owner Harmeet Singh tells us. He adds that they also send an instruction manual for heating and setting up the thali, which takes 10 minutes. The thali will be available for all from September 19.

Call 9699958688 (Powai) to place order a day in advance

Cost Rs 2,400 for veg thali; Rs 3,200 for non-veg thali

