Home Minister Amit Shah summons Delhi Police Commissioner

New Delhi: In the wake of communal clashes and temple vandalism that occurred on Sunday night Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday summoned Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik. The alleged incidents occurred in Delhi Hauz Qazi area.

After the meeting, talking to reporters, Patnaik said that four people have been arrested in the incident.

"It was a general briefing. Four people have already been arrested. Legal action will be taken against more people involved in the incident. The situation is normal now and our teams are working on the case," Patnaik said.

It is the first time that the Delhi Police Commissioner spoke to the media about a law and order situation prevailing in the national capital.

A video of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) party MLA Imran Hussain with the mob has also surfaced on social media. The Delhi Police is looking into it to ascertain as to why Hussain was present. Hussain, on the other hand, has clarified his stand stating that he was called by the Station House Officer (SHO) of the area to pacify the situation.

However, the Delhi Police has denied his claims.

