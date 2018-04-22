Home Minister Rajnath Singh: Don't divide nation on religious lines

"Don't divide the nation into Hindus and Muslims. If Chandra Shekhar Azad and Bhagat Singh sacrificed themselves for this nation, Ashfaqulla Khan sacrificed himself for India too," said Home Minister Rajnath Singh

Rajnath Singh/ File Pic

Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday asked the people not to divide the nation into communal lines since many freedom fighters from both the religions have sacrificed their lives for the country during the freedom struggle.

"Don't divide the nation into Hindus and Muslims. If Chandra Shekhar Azad and Bhagat Singh sacrificed themselves for this nation, Ashfaqulla Khan sacrificed himself for India too," said Home Minister Rajnath Singh at an event in Patna on Saturday.

His comments came in the wake of communal flare-up which broke out in Bihar's several areas in the last week of March. The home minister also spoke on the growing incidents of ceasefire violations by Pakistan. He said the neighbouring country is being given a befitting reply for their cowardly acts.

"Pakistan wants to break the nation but they are getting a befitting reply by our security forces. Pakistan wants to spread hatred. Don't worry, they will be brought back on track. I assure you that we will not let the nation hang its head low," said the minister.

Singh was speaking at an event marking the 160th victory of Veer Kunwar Singh over British forces during the 1857 mutiny.

Also Read: Rajnath Singh: NGOs, Women Groups Must Engage In Deradicalisation Of Youth

Edited by mid-day online desk, with inputs from PTI

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates