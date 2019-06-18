Home Ministry asks Mizoram government to deport back 220 Myanmar refugees

national

Home Minister Lalchamliana had said the state government has ordered verification of the identity of these refugees that after receiving conflicting reports from the Assam Rifles and the district administration

Representational Picture

The Union Home Ministry has asked the Mizoram government to immediately deport 220 Myanmarese nationals back to Myanmar, officials said on Tuesday.

Around 220 Myanmarese refugees belonging to 54 families are staying in four villages of Mizoram's southernmost Lawngtlai district since November 2017 after they fled from the Arakan (Rakhine) state of Myanmar following ethnic troubles.

"The Union Home Ministry has asked the Mizoram government to deport these refugees at the earliest," an official of the Mizoram Home Department said here, refusing to disclose his identity.

The Union #HomeMinistry has asked the #Mizoram government immediately to deport the 220 Myanmarese nationals to #Myanmar, officials said in Mizoram capital #Aizawl on June 18.



Photo: PIB India pic.twitter.com/rGh394q0PY — IANS Tweets (@ians_india) June 18, 2019

Participating in a debate in the state assembly on Monday, Home Minister Lalchamliana had said the state government has ordered verification of the identity of these refugees that after receiving conflicting reports from the Assam Rifles and the district administration.

"The re-identification process is now on and once the process is completed the refugees would be pushed back to Myanmar," the Minister told the House.

The Home Department official said that during the armed conflict in November 2017 between the Myanmar Army and Rakhine-based militant outfit Arakan Army, over 1,700 refugees from neighbouring villages of Myanmar entered Lawngtlai district of southern Mizoram.

"Majority of the refugees subsequently returned to their villages in Myanmar, but around 220 immigrants were reluctant to go back even as the Myanmar authorities said that in their areas there is no trouble as such," the official said.

He said that the refugees on their own have constructed houses and are engaged in "jhum" (slash-and-burn method of cultivation) cultivation in the territory of Mizoram.

Meanwhile, over 738,000 Rohingya Muslims from the Rakhine state in western Myanmar have arrived in the refugee camps in Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh since the beginning of the ethinic troubles there on August 25, 2017, following a wave of violence and persecution described by the United Nations as an attempt at "ethnic cleansing".

The Rohingya Muslims from the Bangladeshi refugee camps have, on and off, entered the Northeastern states of India illegally in search of jobs or after being trapped in human trafficking.

Four northeastern states -- Arunachal Pradesh (520 km), Manipur (398 km), Nagaland (215 km) and Mizoram (510 km) -- share a 1,643-km long unfenced border with Myanmar.

Top five news stories of the day

The Dutch mystery: Missing Mumbai man spied on, and hit, his wife

Neighbours of Sharmila Shinde, who died under mysterious circumstances in Amsterdam, reveal a dark side to her husband Avdhut, who is wanted by Dutch police; local police in Pune confirm she filed a complaint against him (Read full story)

Mumbai Crime: Drunken youth bangs car into cab, kills passenger in Goregaon

A 33-year-old Andheri West resident died on Sunday night when a car driven by a 19-year-old drunken boy banged into the cab he was travelling in near Virvani bus stop, Goregaon East, on the Western Express Highway. The impact of the collision was such that the passenger, identified as Shaileshkumar Pyarelal Mishra, got badly injured and started bleeding from his mouth and nose. On being informed, the Vanrai police reached the spot and rushed him to HBT Trauma Care Municipal Hospital in Jogeshwari, but he was declared dead even before being admitted. (Read full story)

Woman who accused Karan Oberoi of rape planned attack on self to strengthen case

The 35-year-old astrologer who accused actor Karan Oberoi of rape, was arrested on Monday by Oshiwara police, for staging an attack on herself. The police had earlier arrested her lawyer Ali Kaashif Khan. The astrologer was attacked by two bike borne men on May 25 when she was on her morning walk. (Read full story)

Mumbai: Man injured after iron scaffolding falls on him, dies in hospital

Rahul Saraf, who was badly injured when iron scaffolding near the GST office in Parel fell on him last Thursday, died on Sunday night. The family of Saraf, 35, Director of Maxgrow India Pvt Ltd, donated his organs and the last rites were performed on Monday. The Bhoiwada police have now added 304A (death due to negligence) section in the offence after Rahul's death. (Read full story)

After 13 deaths, Bandra's fatal U-bridge to be walled for safety

The U-bridge that connects Bandra East to West has been claiming more than three to four lives every year since 2015. As per the traffic department's statistics — accessed by mid-day — in four years, 14 lives have been lost on the stretch, while another 25 have been critically injured at this deadly turn. This year alone, three people died on the same spot. Fortunately, there were no casualties on the stretch in 2018, but from 2015 to 2017, 11 people were killed on the deadly bridge. (Read full story)

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates