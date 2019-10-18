Home of the big cat: CCTV in Aarey captures leopard outside house

A leopard was captured by a CCTV installed outside a house in the Unit 4 of Aarey Colony in the wee hours of Wednesday. Installed to prevent and combat theft, the three CCTVs ended up documenting the wildlife â€” a topic of debate recently â€” in the 16 sqkm green expanse. The leopard's entry happened right outside the front door at 2:09am where it is seen inspecting the area. The big cat was recorded leaving at 2:11am. What prompted the inhabitants of the house to check the CCTV footage in the morning were the dogs' barks at night.

Just a few days after mid-day photographed a leopard in Aarey Milk Colony, another one was captured by a CCTV installed outside a house in Unit 4, proving once again that Aarey, is in fact, home to leopards. The three CCTVs installed around the house to prevent and combat theft recorded the full-grown leopard on Wednesday, walking near the porch and in the lanes nearby. While one CCTV captured the big cat exploring the area in front of the house at 2:09 am, another one facing the forest recorded it trotting out at 2.11 am.

The debate on whether Aarey possesses wildlife continues, despite the fact that biodiversity has time and again been documented in the 16 sq km area. Pictures of a leopard named Venus clicked by mid-day's Photo Editor Ashish Rane were published on October 12. According to researchers, the female leopard has been a resident animal along with a few others. Experts and green activists feel that protecting the existing green cover in Aarey from unplanned projects and illegal encroachments is the need of the hour.

Talking to mid-day, nature lover Kaushal Dubey said, "On Thursday afternoon, my friend informed me that a lot of dogs were barking in the wee hours of Wednesday. When he checked the CCTV footage in the morning, it turned out a leopard had paid a visit. This is yet another proof for those who claim there is no wildlife inside Aarey."

16 sq km

Expanse of the Aarey Colony

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates