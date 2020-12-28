Home relocation services see more takers in WFH world

The country's home relocation companies are seeing good traction thanks to work from home (WFH) norms and the preference for owned houses during the Covid-19 pandemic. The home relocation business has also seen a spurt as families relocate to save rent or work from home from their home town or some of them have taken decision to move to home town or near to home town to take up completely different profession and get away from the hustle and bustle life of metros.

Agarwal Packers and Movers (DRS Group, Hyderabad based), original owners of the brand, a renowned name in relocation business and transportation industry is one such company which eases the pain of home relocation and have specially designed vehicles to relocate cars, pets and plants, along with other household items in one go.

Mr. Anjani Kumar Agarwal, CEO said, “Although there was no activity in the initial period of the lockdown, the real action has started from August with easing of lockdown. WFH is driving relocation business in the last three months. During the pandemic, people have realised the importance of owning a house and many of them also temporarily moved homes to other towns and cities. The need for hygiene and safety measures during the pandemic has moved some of the relocation business from un-organised players to organised player like us as we have pre-defined safety measures and audits are done unlike unorganised players in the sector”

Agarwal Packers and Movers is also focusing on storage solutions given the unique benefits that the opportunity provides. “We have seen a massive increase in storage solutions usage in the last few months. Some individuals are moving back to their home towns, pushing up demand for storage solutions, where household items and other belongings are stocked securely in warehouses for a desired period at a nominal rental cost. In fact, we are witnessing an increase in usage by 25% during the last couple of months, indicating the trend is here to stay. Some of our patrons have been from banking and defence, ITeS, and public sector.”

The company recently launches new campaign #Bade Bhaiya matlab Agarwal Packers and Movers, the original founder of the company, DRS Group, to reach out to its current and potential customers across India.

Generally 80% of the relocation business comes from Defence, ITeS, PSU and private sector employees moving from one city to another city based on their internal transfer policies. Now the major trend, we are witnessing is WFH, which is driving the business.

Government of India's recent guidelines issued for easing of regulations for Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) and IT Enabled Services (ITES), KPOs to reduce the compliance burden for the industry and facilitate 'Work from Home' and 'Work from Anywhere', is driving not only growth of ITeS and Other services, but also drives incidental services like relocation of employees moving to Tier III and Tier IV cities.

Agarwal Packers and Movers is really excited to ride this new wave or opportunity which has emerged from COVID 19 crisis. Every crisis throws new opportunities, in the changing dynamics of the sector. The company has always come out with new solutions in the era of relocation services and remained forefront in bringing innovation to the household of our beloved customers, who have been serving for more than three decades by renowned, reliable and original Agarwal packers and movers.

The company currently has a fleet of 450 vehicles which are in to relocation & transport services and two large warehouses in Hyderabad.

About Agarwal Packers and Movers, DRS Group (Hyderabad Based):

Agarwal Packers and Movers, DRS Group (Hyderabad based), the original owners of the brand, was promoted by Dayanand Agarwal, Anjani Kumar Agarwal and Sanjay Agarwal and has three decades of impeccable track record in relocation, transportation and warehousing businesses. The Company has mastered the relocations services and has emerged as leader in the country. The company is also in to warehousing and incidental transport services for leading multinational and large domestic companies. Packing and moving business is carried under brand name of 'Agarwal Packers and Movers' which is renowned name in household relocation across the country.

