Home tutor held for sending obscene messages to college girl in Pune

The accused sent the girl obscene messages and also proposed her for marriage. The incident happened in Pune

A home tutor on Tuesday was picked up by Pune police for allegedly harassing and stalking his student. The incident came to light on Tuesday afternoon after the victim narrated her ordeal to her parent which is when they filed a complaint with the Vishrantwadi police station, which falls under the jurisdiction of Pune city.

The accused has been identified as Sandeep Kumar (35), who is an engineer by profession and for the past two years the victim was taking Physics lessons from the accused. After she passed her Class 12 board exams, he started sending her obscene messages as well as proposed her for marriage.

"Initially the girl kept quiet and avoided him. Later he started harassing and stalking her. Unable to bear the harassment, she approached her parent and showed the messages sent to her," said a police officer said investigating the case.

