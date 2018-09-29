Search

Home tutor shot dead in Bihar

Sep 29, 2018, 20:15 IST | IANS

Anil Kumar Singh, 55, was shot dead on Friday night when he was returning home, Rajeev Kumar, a police official, said

A home tutor was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Bihar's Begusarai district, police said on Saturday.

"Singh was on way to his home after teaching at a home in Barauni township when criminals shot him dead," police said.

Police have begun an investigation in the case.

Angry over the killing of Singh, people staged protests on Saturday and demanded the arrest of the criminals.

