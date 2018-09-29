Home tutor shot dead in Bihar

crime

Anil Kumar Singh, 55, was shot dead on Friday night when he was returning home, Rajeev Kumar, a police official, said

Representational Image

A home tutor was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Bihar's Begusarai district, police said on Saturday.

Anil Kumar Singh, 55, was shot dead on Friday night when he was returning home, Rajeev Kumar, a police official, said.

"Singh was on way to his home after teaching at a home in Barauni township when criminals shot him dead," police said.

Police have begun an investigation in the case.

Angry over the killing of Singh, people staged protests on Saturday and demanded the arrest of the criminals.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates