Homecoming: A Film By Beyonce trailer finally out

The wait is finally over! 'Queen' Beyonce Knowles is coming to Netflix with the upcoming documentary titled 'Homecoming: A Film By Beyonce', that releases on April 17 and the first look of the film is finally here. The trailer takes the viewers behind the scenes of her Coachella performance from last year. The streaming service shared the trailer on their Twitter handle.

"An in-depth look at Beyonce's celebrated 2018 Coachella performance from creative concept to cultural movement. #beyoncehomecoming," the tweet read.

The documentary is described as an intimate look at Beyonce's historic performance at the last year's music festival that paid homage to America's historically black colleges and universities, reported E! News.

In the much-awaited trailer, there are never seen before shots of the singer rehearsing, training and even her daughter Blue Ivy Carter dancing. While American poet Maya Angelou voice can be heard in the background with the footage playing.

"I want to be representative of my race-the human race. I have a chance to show how kind we can be, how intelligent and generous we can be. I have a chance to teach, to love and to laugh. I know that when I finish doing what I'm sent here to do I will be called home and I will go home without any fear, trepidations, wondering what's going to happen," Angelou can be heard saying in the trailer.

In the 1 minute 33 seconds trailer, an interviewer asks her, "What advice would you have to give this generation?" "Tell the truth, to yourself first, and to the children," Angelou said and then concert footage takes over.

The movie will showcase candid footage and interviews detailing the preparation that went into bringing Beyonce's vision of the performance to life. "Homecoming traces the emotional road from creative concept to cultural movement," Netflix said talking about the film.

The April 17 release date also coincides with the anniversary of the singer making history at the popular music festival. Last year, Beyonce became the first black woman to headline the music festival. Coachella also marked her return to the stage after giving birth to her twins Rumi Carter and Sir Carterin in June 2017.

The 'Formation' singer was initially supposed to headline Coachella 2017 but had to back out on her doctor's advice. Last year, Beyonce also launched a scholarship program dubbed the Homecoming Scholars Award Program. The initiative provides scholarships to students attending HBCUs.

So for all those who will not be able to attend the 2019 Coachella Weekend One, mark your calendars for April 17 and witness the magic of Beyonce in 'Homecoming: A Film By Beyonce' , which premieres on Netflix.

