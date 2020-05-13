Homecoming Season 2: Check out character posters from the highly anticipated series

A week before the critically acclaimed Amazon Original Series Homecoming returns for its second season, Amazon Prime Video gives a glimpse into all key characters of the show. The new season stars Janelle Monae, Stephan James, Oscar-winner Chris Cooper and Emmy-winner Joan Cusack, Hong Chau among others. The second season of critically acclaimed International Amazon Original Series Homecoming launches on 22nd May, 2020 across 200 countries and territories exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

Stephan James

With no faith in his own memories, but eager to leave his traumatic war experiences behind him, one can’t wait to see if Walter Cruz will be able to solve the mystery behind the Homecoming Initiative's guileful methods? Get set for a fascinating watch as Stephan James returns to unfold new mysteries in Amazon Prime Video's thriller Amazon Original Series Homecoming Season 2.

Joan Cusack

Eccentric, yet so ambitious, Army Officer Francine Bunda does not shy away from unconventional tactics to get what she wants. Get ready to be kept at the edge of your seat as the Emmy winner Joan Cusack carries out/executes the nefarious purposes of Geist Group and the Homecoming Initiative in Amazon Prime Video's acclaimed drama Homecoming Season 2.

Janelle Monae

Things can’t seem to be any worse for Jackie as she wakes up on a boat having absolutely no idea how she got there. And here begins her quest to figure out her own identity. Watch the singer-songwriter step into the spotlight as she goes head-to-head with the Geist Group as the suspense series returns on Amazon Prime Video.

Chris Cooper

An eccentric botanist, more at home in his greenhouse than in the boardrooms of the company he created, Leonard Geist's quiet existence is all about to be disturbed. Catch the Oscar-winner playing the role of Leonard Geist, the company’s strange founder, in Amazon Prime Video's gripping thriller Homecoming Season 2.

