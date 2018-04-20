Homeland to end with season 8

When Stern asked Danes how she's dealing with the upcoming season being the last, the actress acknowledged that she feels "really conflicted" about it



CIA drama Homeland is ending after season eight. Actor Claire Danes, who is expecting her second child with husband Hugh Dancey, confirmed the news in an interview with Howard Stern on his Sirius XM show.

"Yeah, that's it," she said when Stern asked her about rumours that the show was ending after its next season. A representative for Showtime said that the network has not made a decision beyond season eight. The series is currently airing its seventh season, the finale for which is set to air on April 29, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

When Stern asked Danes how she's dealing with the upcoming season being the last, the actress acknowledged that she feels "really conflicted" about it. "I mean, I'll be ready. She's a lot, this Carrie-freakin' Mathison character," she said. "It's a workout, so I'll be ready for a reprieve from that."

