Homi Adajania on Angrezi Medium: Irrfan Khan has beaten the odds to get on set

Rarely has a film's trailer brought as much cheer among fans as that of Angrezi Medium did. After all, the promo was the perfect culmination of their two-year-long wait to see Irrfan back on screen. Sitting in the cozy screening room of Maddock's new office in Khar, filmmaker Homi Adajania acknowledges that filming the comedy has been a significant journey for the movie's leading man, who had taken a break in 2018 to seek treatment for neuroendocrine tumour. "It was the most beautiful experience, and I wouldn't change a thing about it," smiles Adajania. "We all knew the odds Irrfan had beaten to get on that set. The team came together to celebrate him and this lovely story. Irrfan is an infallible actor, but [now] he has become one with his own emotions, and his experience has enhanced the rawness and vulnerability of his scenes."

Radhika Madan plays Irrfan's ambitious daughter who hopes to pursue further studies in London, thus setting the ball rolling on this comedy. "On set, Radhika was learning from the best. Who better than Irrfan to learn from? From Kareena [Kapoor Khan], who has a small but crucial role, to Tillotama Shome to Dimple [Kapadia] ma'am, the actors were so invested in telling a heartening story."

Interestingly, Kapadia has been a constant fixture in his past three offerings. "I am scared of her. She would kill me if I make a film and she isn't in it. She is my lucky mascot," he quips.

