Homi Adajania: Would stop when Irrfan would say he's done

Well aware that his was the film that Irrfan Khan was set to resume work with after tackling neuroendocrine tumor, Homi Adajania knew he had to make the Angrezi Medium set as safe a place to work on, as it would be enjoyable.

"Irrfan is a solid [man]. Whenever he would tell me to not stretch [the schedule], or that he was done for the day, I knew he meant it. I was sensitive towards that. There were no doctors on set. He was undergoing treatment, and whenever he needed to leave, he would go for his check-ups and scans," says Adajania, adding that the unit took to shorter shifts to accommodate for the development.



Even as Khan continues to heal himself day after day, Adajania says his craft never took a hit. "He delivers 10 times more than what a director asks for. And, on camera, the performance looks 100 times better than anticipated. He is always present, and despite his circumstances, didn't put up even one false note. Irrfan never wanted pity or sympathy. We would laugh and cry about [his health], but we never denied what it truly was. That was a healthy way to approach it."

Angrezi Medium, also featuring Radhika Madan, traces the relationship between by a father and daughter. It also includes Kareena Kapoor Khan.

