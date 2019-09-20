MENU

Mumbai Guide

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Photos

News

Videos

Sports

Corporate

Search

Hone your acting chops

Updated: Sep 20, 2019, 09:01 IST | The Guide Team

Kallirroi Tziafeta, who has done her BA in theatre studies and has been a part of many productions, will teach you how to explore relaxation and tension

Hone your acting chops
Kallirroi Tziafeta

Sign up

If you've made your way to the city of dreams in the hope of seeing yourself on the big screen or stage, then this workshop is for you. Kallirroi Tziafeta, who has done her BA in theatre studies and has been a part of many productions, will teach you how to explore relaxation and tension techniques, which form the base of your acting chops. She will also give tips on how to use playfulness in acting via improvisation, and how to understand a scene and subtext and develop a character.

On September 23 to 27, 6.30 pm to 9.30 pm
At The Drama School Mumbai, third floor, Mumbai Marathi Sahitya Sangh, Dr Bhalerao Marg, Charni Road.
Call 9619336336
Log on to www.dramaschoolmumbai.in
Cost Rs 6,500

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

charni roadmumbai guidethings to do in mumbai

Meet Gladson Peter - An artist who can play 13 instruments at a time

NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK