Hone your acting chops

If you've made your way to the city of dreams in the hope of seeing yourself on the big screen or stage, then this workshop is for you. Kallirroi Tziafeta, who has done her BA in theatre studies and has been a part of many productions, will teach you how to explore relaxation and tension techniques, which form the base of your acting chops. She will also give tips on how to use playfulness in acting via improvisation, and how to understand a scene and subtext and develop a character.

On September 23 to 27, 6.30 pm to 9.30 pm

At The Drama School Mumbai, third floor, Mumbai Marathi Sahitya Sangh, Dr Bhalerao Marg, Charni Road.

Call 9619336336

Log on to www.dramaschoolmumbai.in

Cost Rs 6,500

