Hone your photography skills by signing up for talks, workshops by experts

Pic/Prasad Vedvikhyat

Piramal Art Gallery will be organising a three-day-long event with the aim to help budding photographers master the art form. Professor Gangadharan Menon, of Rachna Sansad Art School, will be hosting the talks while the event will be held under the aegis of Mukesh Parpiani, the photography head at NCPA.

“We will provide all equipment necessary for the workshops including telescopes but participants must bring their cameras,” he shares.

The first day includes talks and workshops on framing and astro photography, followed by sessions on aerial, astro, infrared, documentary and mobile photography. The second day will cover macro, drone, astro, portrait photography while the third day will be all about photo journalism. These workshops will be conducted by professional photographers including Amey Kadam, Pooja Tolia and Dinesh Mehta.

“In the end, it all comes down to the person behind the camera. I have been learning for four decades and the process still continues,” admits Parpiani who has worked as a photojournalist and editor for various dailies.



PIC/Dinesh Mehta

Apart from the photographs exhibited, a selection of Guinness World Record and Limca Books record holder, Dilish Parekh’s collection of antique cameras will be put on display.

ON June 1, 2 and 3 AT Piramal Art Gallery, NCPA CALL 66223737

Email photos.ncpa@gmail.com (for registration)

