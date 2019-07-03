Honey Singh and Sunny Leone all set to come back together for a song

music

Sunny Leone and Honey Singh

Music composer Honey Singh is all set to treat the audience with his next single which will feature in the Sunny Singh-starrer Jhootha Kahin Ka, and the song will feature Sunny Leone, bringing back the duo that created waves with their last track together. The makers of the film released the trailer of the film earlier today, which has got Honey Singh's next song and interestingly, the song will bring the super hit pair of Honey Singh and Sunny Leone back again after five years.

Honey Singh and Sunny Leone will be reuniting after Chaar Botal Vodka and this will be their next collaboration. And, looking at the success of their first-ever collaboration, this one is definitely going to be a hit. The Makhna singer received a humongous response for his last number and now, the singer is all geared up for his next release.

Recently, Yo Yo Honey Singh bagged the Song of The Year Award for his chartbuster song Dil Chori at a recent Music Award held in Mumbai. The year 2018 has been a rocking year for Yo Yo Honey Singh as he has delivered many chartbusters namely, Dil Chori and Chote Chote Peg, This Party Is Over Now, Rangtaari and many more.

Yo Yo Honey Singh has made a mark in the Indian music industry with his exceptional music and inimitable style. The singing sensation has cast his spell all over again on the hearts of his fans and fans are eagerly awaiting the release of his next. On the work front, Yo Yo Honey Singh has many projects lined up along with his new track and with this new track coming back, the audience is even more excited for his upcoming rhythmic line-up.

