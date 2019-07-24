Honey Singh: Rare for original singers to like rehashed songs

music

Honey Singh on pairing up with Gur Naal Ishq Mitha hitmaker Malkit Singh for redux version

Honey Singh and Malkit Singh in the song

Even as industry folk turn to him when trying to promote their films, Yo Yo Honey Singh has revisited the popular '90s track, Gur Naal Ishq Mitha. Interestingly, while most original composers are sceptical about their tracks being revived, Malkit Singh, who rendered the original, has joined forces with Honey for this offering.

The Bhushan Kumar production retains Malkit's vocals while Honey gives it a contemporary twist. The duo also features together in the dance track. Discussing the collaboration, Honey tells mid-day, "The best thing about this remake is that it features the original artiste. I am happy that Malkit paaji has liked the song. It is rare for original singers to do so. Generally, older artistes frown upon remixed versions of their songs." Unlike his previous solo tracks that have been shot in international locales, Honey decided to film this one in Punjab to do justice to the number.

Also Read: Bhangra-Hip hop song first look: Yo Yo Honey Singh looks dapper

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates