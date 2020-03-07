Honey Singh shares how his latest song Loca was made and the fun process that went behind it

Bollywood's rap sensation Yo Yo Honey Singh released his much-awaited Loca on 3rd March 2020 and the audiences couldn't get enough of this new release and loved all the fun vibes the song has to give. The song is a complete party anthem and has received appreciation from all across!

Sharing the fun process that Yo Yo Honey Singh underwent while making this masterpiece, the rapper shared, "I had made a Reggaeton beat for Loca, then an instrumental which was very Spanish-esque. Later, I discussed it with my team and decided to use the word ‘loca’ (which means insane).

After the tunes getting decided the rapper commented on the lyrics saying, "We penned it down, some crazy verses of rap and everything. It’s a collective lyrical product. The hook line is a girl singing to herself, ‘I am going loca for you boy’, and this was the feel of the song. The word sounds familiar to the Indian audience as well,”

As soon as the song was released the audiences took it to them and made it viral instantly and the song crossed a whopping of 20Millions views already in just 48hours and it has been increasing constantly. The fans showing their love have been making various videos and this is testimony to the showering of love the song is receiving.

Loca is co-produced by Bobby Suri and Honey Singh where the music video is directed by Ben Peters produced by T-Series' Bhushan Kumar.

