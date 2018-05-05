Honey Singh sweats it out for a new look in his latest music video

Honey Singh is sweating it out in the gym to pump up his biceps. The Lungi Dancer singer wants a new look in his upcoming music video



Honey Singh

Honey Singh is sweating it out in the gym to pump up his biceps. The Lungi Dancer singer wants a new look in his upcoming music video. Yesterday, he tweeted, "Growing bigger muscles for my comeback video. I am shooting a huge video, so mega look needed (sic)."

