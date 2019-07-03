Honey Singh's song is vulgar, claims Punjab women's panel

national

The Chairperson of Punjab Women Commission, Manisha Gulati stated, "Honey Singh has used extremely vulgar language in his song"

Honey Singh

Chandigarh: Rapper Honey Singh who recently composed a song for Sidharth Malhotra starrer 'Marjaavaan', has found himself in a new controversy for his song 'Makhana.' Punjab Women Commission has taken strong exception to the lyrics of the song which is called vulgar and irreverent towards women and has also written a letter to the Director General of Police and Punjab government demanding action against the rapper.

Manisha Gulati, Chairperson Punjab State Women Commission on notice sent to singer Honey Singh over his song ‘Makhna’: Vulgar language has been used in song for women. We have taken suo-moto action. FIR will be registered soon. I hope state govt will also take action against him pic.twitter.com/vrEIbVlET8 — ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2019

The Chairperson of Punjab Women Commission, Manisha Gulati stated, "Honey Singh has used extremely vulgar language in his song. The words used are absolutely irreverent for a woman that's why we want strict action against Honey Singh and Bhushan Kumar (Managing Director of T-Series). We have written a letter to the Punjab government, Director General of Police and home secretary to take action against this song."

"This is also to set a benchmark so that from now onwards singers or songwriters don't make songs that disrespect women. The Central government and the Censor board should also intervene and set some kind of bar for musicians," she added.

The Commission is hopeful of getting the state government to support in banning the song, even if other authorities fail to take action. "I am really hopeful that the Punjab government will ban the song even if the Censor Board or the Central government does not take any action. The matter has been given to IGP Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh, he has started an investigation on the same," she stated.

This isn't the first time that rapper Honey Singh is facing criticism over his songs. In the aftermath of the Delhi gang-rape case in 2012, some of his songs drew flak for depicting violence against women and rape in a positive light. Other than this, 'Party All Night' from Akshay Kumar's film 'Boss' also garnered controversy on the same grounds.

With inputs from ANI

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates