Honeymoon is very special, but football more important, says John Risdon

If you ever needed proof that for some men football is more important than sex, here it is! Australia defender Josh Risdon has postponed his honeymoon as he has been busy preparing for the FIFA World Cup, which kicks off in Moscow on Thursday.



Risdon married his girlfriend Ebony on May 20 and immediately headed off to join the national football camp. He is currently in Russia with the Australian team while Ebony is back home Down Under, and proud of her husband's achievement. "I've seen first-hand the roller coaster ride of soccer, full of highs and lows over the years but every moment leads you to this [FIFA World Cup]. It's an absolutely pinnacle achievement being named in the World Cup squad. Enjoy every moment of this, you truly deserve it and I am so so so proud. I love you and I'll be over there before you know it," Ebony wrote on social media.

Risdon is obviously mighty pleased. "Honeymoon is a special moment but something more important for me now is the World Cup," Risdon said.

