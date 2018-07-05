Honeymoon not on Sam Querrey's mind

US tennis star Sam Querrey says he has no plans to go on a vacation with wife Abby Dixon due to busy schedule

Sam Querrey, with wife Abby Dixon

American tennis ace Sam Querrey, who got married to model Abby Dixon at Fort Pierce in Florida on June 9, has a busy ATP schedule and hence enjoying a honeymoon is not on his mind right now.

Before the French Open, Querrey had said that he would postpone his wedding if he reached the men's doubles final alongside Mike Bryan, but they lost in the first round. "We went home for three days and flew over for Queen's. If you count that as a honeymoon I don't think she [Abby] does. Maybe down the road. Neither of wants to really take a honeymoon right now. We travel so much during the year anyway. Maybe at the end of the year, we will do a honeymoon somewhere close to where we live," Querrey told Tennis World USA.

Querrey, who reached the semi-finals at Wimbledon last year, is in London for the same event and hopes he can do well this time too. When asked about his pre-match routines, Querrey replied: "A lot of times I'll chat in the locker room. They have a little putter, putt some golf balls, chat with friends," he said.

