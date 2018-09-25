Hong Kong joins Oscar race with Operation Red Sea

hollywood

Hong Kong has joined the Oscar race by officially choosing 'Operation Red Sea' on Monday as its entry for the 'foreign language film' category. The movie, which is directed by Dante Lam, is a story about a Chinese navy personnel who mobilises to save a Chinese national who is held hostage in an unspecified African country.

It was a hit film during the Chinese New Year back in February in its home ground, by earning a whopping USD 576 million. The movie was released in North America by WellGo USA in February, where it earned $1.54 million.

With 'Operation Red Sea' it will be the country's 91st entry into the Oscars under the said category. But Hong Kong received nominations back in 1991 for 'Raise the Red Lantern' and in 1993 for 'Farewell My Concubine'.

