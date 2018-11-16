Hong Kong Open: PV Sindhu beaten; Kidambi Srikanth, Sameer advance

badminton

India's PV Sindhu

Olympic medallist shuttler PV Sindhu suffered an unexpected loss in the second round but Kidambi Srikanth and Sameer Verma advanced to the quarter-finals to keep India's flag flying at the Hong Kong Open here yesterday.

World No. 4 Sindhu, who was seeded third here, was shown the door by Hyun Ji Sung of Korea 24-26, 20-22. With Sindhu's exit, India's challenge ended in the women's singles after Saina Nehwal had made a first round exit.

But India's men's singles shuttlers had a good day in office with Srikanth and Sameer progressing to the last eight round, albeit with contrasting results. Fourth seeded Srikanth, who had claimed a silver medal at this year's Commonwealth Games, had to dig deep in his reservoir to outwit fellow Indian HS Prannoy 18-21, 30-29, 21-18.

Sameer, however, qualified for the quarter-finals after his formidable opponent, Olympic champion Chen Long pulled out of the competition due to injury.

