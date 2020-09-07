Hong Kong police arrest 289 at protests over election delay

People sit on the ground after being arrested on Sunday. Pic/AP

At least 90 people were arrested on Sunday at protests against the government's decision to postpone elections for Hong Kong's legislature, police and a news report said.

The polls were to have taken place on Sunday but Chief Executive Carrie Lam on July 31 postponed them for one year. Lam blamed an upsurge in coronavirus cases, but critics said her government worried the opposition would gain seats if voting went ahead on schedule.

Anti-government protests have been held in Hong Kong almost every weekend since June 2019. They erupted over a proposed extradition law and spread to include demands for greater democracy and criticism of Beijing's efforts to tighten control over the former British colony.

Also Sunday, police fired pepper balls at protesters in Kowloon's Mong Kok neighbourhood, the South China Morning Post reported. At least 90 people were arreste. In the Jordan neighborhood, protesters raised a banner criticizing the election delay, the Post said.

