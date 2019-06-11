Hong Kong to push ahead with proposal

international

Some late-night clashes broke out after Sunday protest; three police officer and a journalist were injured

A cop swings his baton as he restrains a protester during the clear up after a clash outside the Legislative Council in Hong Kong after a rally against the extradition law proposal early on Monday. Pic/AFP

Hong Kong: Hong Kong leader signaled on Monday her government will push ahead with amendments to extradition laws despite a massive protest against them that underscored fears about China's broadening footprint in the semi-autonomous territory.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam told reporters the legislation is important and will help Hong Kong uphold justice and fulfill its international obligations. Safeguards added in May will ensure that the legislation protects human rights, she said.



Carrie Lam

Lam said Sunday's protest shows Hong Kong's enduring commitment to its people's freedoms. She denied taking orders from the central government in China. "I have not received any instruction or mandate from Beijing to do this bill," she said.

"We were doing it, and we are still doing it, out of our clear conscience, and our commitment to Hong Kong." Hong Kong currently limits extraditions to jurisdictions with which

it has existing deals or to others on an individual basis under a law passed before 1997. China was excluded due to concerns over its poor record on legal independence and human rights.

Sunday's demonstration was mostly peaceful, though there were some late-night clashes between some remaining protesters and police. Three officers and one journalist were injured, according to Hong Kong media reports.

