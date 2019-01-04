Honor 10 Lite with dewdrop notch to launch in mid-January

Jan 04, 2019, 15:11 IST | IANS

Honor 10 Lite is the successor to Honor 9 Lite launched in India in 2018

Huawei's sub-brand Honor is set to launch Honor 10 Lite with a 24MP selfie camera, its home-grown Kirin 710 processor and a dewdrop notch display in India in mid-January, industry sources told IANS on Friday.

This is the first time the smartphone maker is ditching wide-notch design in favour of a dewdrop-style notch, which would render over 91 per cent screen-to-body ratio to the device, the sources added.

The upcoming smartphone would feature Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered features and an updated EMUI 9.0 Operating System (OS).

The smartphone would be equipped with scene detection technology with AI on both rear and front cameras.

