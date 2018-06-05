Honour Killing: Ruckus rules Kerala Assembly as Opposition demands CBI probe

Shouting slogans against the CM, the UDF members said lapse on the part of the police resulted in the murder



The alleged incident of honour killing of a Dalit Christian man last month rocked the Kerala Assembly on Monday, with the Opposition disrupting the proceedings to press its demand for a CBI investigation.

The UDF members, who entered the House carrying placards with slogans against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and police written on them, alleged that "laxity and lapse" on the part of the local police had resulted in the gruesome killing of 23-year-old Kevin P Joseph.

Joseph was abducted on May 27 from Kottayam by a gang allegedly hired by his fiancee's family. His body was recovered from a river in Kollam district the next day. Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala said lapses by the law enforcers had become a "daily affair".