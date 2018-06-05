Honour Killing: Ruckus rules Kerala Assembly as Opposition demands CBI probe
Shouting slogans against the CM, the UDF members said lapse on the part of the police resulted in the murder
IUML MLA Parakkal Abdullah arrives in the Kerala assembly, wearing a mask and gloves to seek attention of the House towards the outbreak of Nipah virus, in Thiruvananthapuram, on Monday. Pic/PTI
The alleged incident of honour killing of a Dalit Christian man last month rocked the Kerala Assembly on Monday, with the Opposition disrupting the proceedings to press its demand for a CBI investigation.
The UDF members, who entered the House carrying placards with slogans against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and police written on them, alleged that "laxity and lapse" on the part of the local police had resulted in the gruesome killing of 23-year-old Kevin P Joseph.
Joseph was abducted on May 27 from Kottayam by a gang allegedly hired by his fiancee's family. His body was recovered from a river in Kollam district the next day. Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala said lapses by the law enforcers had become a "daily affair".
Father, cousins kill woman
In a suspected case of honour killing, a woman was allegedly killed by her father and her cousins for marrying against the wishes of her family at Ballah village of Karnal district in Haryana, police said. Acting on a complaint lodged by the victim's husband Monu, the police have registered a case against her father and her cousins.
MLA enters House wearing mask
Kicking up a row, an IUML MLA attended the Kerala assembly wearing mask and gloves to highlight the impact of Nipah virus in Kozhikode district, triggering a war of words between the ruling LDF and Opposition UDF members. The Kuttiady MLA, Parakkal Abdulla walked into the assembly wearing mask and gloves, and was seen greeting the Opposition members.
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever
Ryan student murder: Child's family to move Supreme Court, demands parallel CBI probe