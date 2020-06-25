Hooked on to fashion

Sporting a rainbow-themed JW Anderson cardigan worth a whopping £1,250 (over Rs1 lakh), Harry Styles sparked a crochet trend on TikTok. Fans and ardent crocheters filmed videos of themselves attempting to replicate Style's bright, patchy cardigan, and succeeded, too. But the artiste's pick has to really do with crochet emerging as a Spring/Summer 2020 trend as it ruled the runway with Stella McCartney, Jill Sander, Altuzarra and Oscar de la Renta incorporating it.



A semi formal look with a crocheted top styled by Parakh on Karishma Tanna and Parakh's styling on Parul Gulati reflects the modern boho vibe with a crochet bralette

For city-based

stylists Eleesha Dsouza, Hima Dangwal and Kayal Parakh, the trend dips into '70s nostalgia. "Back then, it was a lot more boho. The goal right now is to not make it look like grandma's crochet," Parakh asserts.



Oscar de la Renta's raffia crochet dress is a good example of adapting the style for partywear. Pic/Instagram

A minimal mind

For Mumbai weather, Dsouza favours crochet lace trims over going all out. "Pick outfits with a trim detail on the sleeves, saddle shoulders or at the bottom of a knee-length dress. Outfits that are 100 per cent crochet are better suited for tall people," she says. Clutches and shoes with crochet elements should be kept to neutral shades; you can even modify a shoe strap by adding crocheted florets.



Eleesha Dsouza

Combination is key

Okay, you've got the perfect crochet garment. But what do you pair it with? Dangwal says the texture of the fabric you select is most important. "Lace, corduroy, or a ribbed and sheer textured fabric is perfect while leather and bling need to be avoided. And ensure you wear nude undergarments," she adds.

Hima Dangwal

Picking the right jewellery can be tricky, too. Dangwal suggests thinking of elements with an earthy feel. "Pearls can add richness to your outfit and are a good choice for a formal brunch- or dinner-time look. If you wish to go more casual, opt for shell jewellery and work on minimalistic chain layering. If your outfit is black or blue, choose silver chains and if white or off-white, then gold. You can also consider crystal jewellery, with a moonstone or turquoise fit for a beach-like vibe," she adds.



Kayal Parakh

Given that crochet is intrinsically patterned, don't combine it with bold prints. "Even if you like wearing print-on-print, choose shades close to the crochet garment and pick subtle prints — fine stripes or tiny polka dots," Parakh advises.

Keep it comfy

You need to assess your comfort while wearing crochet. "There's a lot of peek-a-boo going on. If you don't like that, look at patterns with less or smaller holes. Crochet can be layered easily, too. A tank top can be worn as a vest," says Parakh.

If you wish to experiment with crochet in Indian wear, Parakh suggests sticking to accessories. "It's hard to say how comfortable people will be wearing a crocheted blouse with a lehenga. Crochet potlis are a more elegant option."

DIY accessory tutorials

Crochet danglers might be a popular choice, but make sturdy hoops out of yarn that will add an edge to your look.

Log on to Claudetta Crochet on YouTube

This knot hairband can be made in under 15 minutes.

Log on to forforthefrills on YouTube

Learn to make the good-old potli bag which is perfect for stuffing your toiletries.

Log on to KnitcroAddict on YouTube

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news