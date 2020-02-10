Hooked to textiles

Used in the 17th century for French lace-making, the textile form can now be seen in modern avatars like soft toys, coasters, baby footwear and baskets. At this workshop, you get to learn the basic elements of crochet starting with the primary tools, the hook and the yarn, followed by stitches and patterns.

On February 15, 2.30 pm to 6.30 pm

At Iteeha, Mathuradas Mill Compound, Lower Parel.

Log on to iteeha.com

Cost Rs 1,800 (inclusive of all material)

