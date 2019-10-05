Hoop tales

Legendary Larry Bird cheers for the Pacers



NBA legend Larry Bird at the NSCI Dome, Worli yesterday

NBA legend Larry Bird, 62, was courtside yesterday, cheering as the Indiana Pacers took on the Sacramento Kings at the NSCI Dome here as part of the first NBA India Game yesterday. The former Boston Celtics star and 12-time NBA All-Star player, who recently served as President of Basketball Operations for the Indiana Pacers, is here as the ambassador of his team. The three-time NBA champion (1981, 1984, and 1986 with the Boston Celtics) was seen cheering animatedly for the Pacers as a see-saw battle played out inside the packed Dome.

Sonam adds to NBA's Bollywood flavour

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja

Sacramento Kings owner, Vivek Ranadive had promised the media on the eve yesterday's first NBA India Game that Mumbai being the home of Hindi film industry, the NBA experience would be laced with Bollywood flavour. And actor Sonam Kapoor proved him right. Sonam and her husband Anand Ahuja were courtside at the NSCI Dome yesterday, cheering as the Sacramento Kings took on the Indiana Pacers. "I love this sport. I used to play basketball before I took to acting, so it's close to my heart," said an excited Sonam.

916 Crew entertain kids with hip-hop and rap



Members of California-based dance troupe 916 Crew entertain the audience at NSCI yesterday

Fans, particularly the 3500 kids from the Reliance Foundation present at the first NBA India Game yesterday, loved every moment of the high tempo rap and hip-hop music blaring through the loudspeakers at the NSCI Dome here. In addition to this, the California-based 916 Crew enthralled one and all with their dance moves during the breaks, ensuring the young audience grooved all along too.

