Hoops... that's two close!

Earlier, in the girls' final, Prisha Panchawa's free throw in extra-time helped defending champions Don Bosco International beat Bombay Scottish after the scores were locked 2-2 at the end of the fourth quarter

The St Joseph's (Wadala) under-11 boys with their trophy

St Joseph's High School 'A' (Wadala) and Don Bosco International School (Matunga) registered thrilling wins in their final of the MSSA-organised U-11 boys and girls' basketball tournaments respectively at Azad Maidan yesterday.

The Wadala outfit beat Don Bosco 'A' (Matunga) 14-13, while the Matunga girls beat Bombay Scottish School 'A' (Mahim) 5-4. In the boys' final, which went neck and neck till the last minute, both teams began aggressively.



The Don Bosco International girls. Pic/Suresh Karkera

However, the Matunga side went ahead 12-11 at the end of third quarter. In the fourth and final quarter, when scores were locked at 12-12 with a little over a minute left, Shardul Mandave scored a two-pointer to give the defending champions the lead. The Matunga outfit then added a point through a free throw to reduce the margin and, with a second left, had the opportunity to win the tie having earned two free throws but Yugandhar Ghadge failed to find the basket on both occasions.

