Hoopsters Satnam, Amjyot eye good show at Asiad

Indian hoopster Satnam Singh. Pics/Atul Kamble

India basketball sensation Satnam Singh, who came into limelight after becoming the first Indian to be drafted into the National Basketball Association (NBA) league in 2015, is hopeful of a good show at the Asian Games (August 18 to September 2) and World Cup Qualifiers after the team's poor performance at the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia recently.

The Indian team lost all three of its group stage matches — to Cameroon (87-96), England (54-100) and Scotland (81-96). "It was the first time that I was playing in the CWG and it was a great experience. We gave it our best shot, but unfortunately lost our first three games.



Amjyot Singh

"We must give a good account of ourselves at the Asian Games and World Cup Qualifiers. That's my main focus. I have to take rest and cool down my body now. I will watch videos of our previous games and try to analyse our mistakes and work towards improving," Singh said on the sidelines of the launch of the inaugural season of Three-by-Three Pro Basketball League at the Dr Antonio Da Silva High School, Dadar yesterday.

Amjyot Singh, another India players, blamed the CWG failure on lack of co-ordination in the team. "We struggled with co-ordination. Every time the coaches and the team kept changing, we struggled with combinations," said Amjyot, who became only the third Indian to figure in the NBA after Satnam and Palpreet Singh Brar.

