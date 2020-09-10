Hop around art

For months this year, viewing art on our screens was palatable as the only alternative. Now, Art Night Thursday is back, as part of Mumbai Gallery Weekend, a collaborative initiative by contemporary art galleries in the city. Nine spaces will host physical exhibitions, by appointment, with safety measures in check.

Time 11 am to 5.30 pm

Breathing Through Shifting Scapes, Sakshi Gallery

Curated by Jesal Thacker, this exhibition features works by 12 artists including Ankush Safaya, Lakshman Rao Kotturu, Madhu Das, Minal Damani, Nidhi Khurana, Rachana Badrakia, Ratna Gupta, Sitaram Swain, Sujith SN and Suhasini Kejriwal. Each of their works trace shifts in ecological, political and geographical terrains.

Till October 3

Log on to sakshigallery.com

Appropriation Disinformation, TARQ



Pic courtesy/Apnavi Makanji and Tarq

Apnavi Makanji's work has made its way to India for the first time. About the significance of Appropriation Disinformation - Nature and the Body Politic, gallerist Hena Kapadia says, "The works consist of collages on pages from a 70-year-old encyclopaedia — the background of each work lists regions exploited by colonisers over the years for their various metals and minerals."

Till September 30

Log on to tarq.in

At Some Point in Time, Galerie Isa

British artist Henry Hudson invents magical moments in his Jungle series, juxtaposing the practices of painting and sculpture. "The sculpted jungle series are painstakingly created with plasticine [modelling clay], layer upon layer. It's been a long wait — the show has been in the making for two years — as the process is slow and complex. It is the most fascinating and unique creation of art," gallerist Ashwin Thadani shares.

Till November 2

Log on to galerieisa.com

Luggage, People and a Little Space, Galerie Mirchandani + Steinruecke



Aban Raza, "Romila Thapar", oil on canvas. Pic courtesy/Galerie Mirchandani + Steinruecke

The first solo exhibition of Aban Raza, who has been the recipient of a Lalit Kala Akademi research grant, includes paintings and prints that are rooted in both reality and history. According to gallerist Ranjana Steinruecke, "Aban's practice is defined by the prevailing political and social climate in Asia. Her bold, expressive prints point to the systematic redefinition of nations and the realignment of civilisations, whereas the densely coloured paintings speak of marginalisation and the absurd state of welfare."

Till October 15

Log on to galeriems.com

Black Beyond Sight, Jhaveri Contemporary



Anwar Jalal Shemza, Fish, 1957, Ink on muslin on paper. Pic courtesy/Jhaveri Contemporary

The gallery is celebrating its 10th anniversary with a group show that was originally to open in April. It is an exercise on perceiving 'black', a shade that seemingly binds the works of late Pakistani modernist Anwar Jalal Shemza, Amina Ahmed and Parul Thacker. You'll spot diverse mediums — etchings on carbon paper, ink on muslin on paper, and sooty sculptural scenes.

Till November 7

Log on to jhavericontemporary.com

