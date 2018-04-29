Hope Aur Hum: Second poster of the film is out

The makers of the film, Hope Aur Hum, starring Naseeruddin Shah, Sonali Kulkarni and others, have released the second poster of their film



The makers of Hope Aur Hum have released a new poster of the film, which has Naseeruddin Shah smiling from ear to ear. The trailer of Naseeruddin Shah's next film, Hope Aur Hum, was released a few days ago and the cast of the film includes an incredible array of talent including Naseeruddin Shah, Sonali Kulkarni, Naveen Kasturia, Aamir Bashir, Kabir Sajid and Virti Vighani. The film has been written and directed by Sudip Bandyopadhyay and produced by Samira Bandyopadhyay.

The makers have now released a new song from the film, which is the title track, Hope Aur Hum. The song has been sung by Bhoomi Trivedi and Suraj Jagan, Music has been composed by Rupert Fernandes and the lyrics have been penned by Saurabh Dikshit.

The story is a reminiscent tale of a family in Mumbai whose lives are explored through an endearing cinematic journey. The plot revolves around the Srivastava family whose lives are affected by the senior most member of the family, Nagesh (Naseeruddin Shah) whose obsession with his traditional copying machine, called Mr. Soennecken, starts to take a toll on the relationship of the entire family. It's a simple story of human emotions explored through the intertwined lives of each family member. With the family revolting against Nagesh's old ways, the film tells the tale of the transition between the old and the new, explored through the ideas and idles of three different generations.

Thumbnail Pictures Presents, in association with PVR Pictures, Hope Aur Hum. The film written and directed by Sudip Bandyopadhyay and co-produced by Divya Girish Shetty is set to release on 11th May 2018.

